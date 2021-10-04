Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update will deliver 60fps mode on Google Stadia

Just after confirming it would launch Far Cry 6 without support for 60fps gameplay on Stadia, Ubisoft is bringing support for the better framerate to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in this week’s update.

Rolling out tomorrow, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.3.2 will bring support for the upcoming “Discovery Tour: Viking Age” that arrives on October 19, a bunch of bug fixes, and some other tweaks. Notably for Stadia players, though, is that the update will finally expand support for performance and graphics.

Assassin’s Creed Vahalla will be adding a performance toggle in the game’s settings that allow players to pick between prioritizing the “Image Quality” or the “Performance.” In other words, players will be able to choose higher-quality graphics or support for 60fps frame rates. This comes as a welcome addition, as the Assassin’s Creed series is one of the bigger names on Stadia, and it’s been a shame that Valhalla and Odyssey have lacked support for the better framerate.

Added an option to Google Stadia that allows players to choose between High Framerate or Quality. – Allows switching between graphic modes for better Performance (prioritize 60 FPS) or Image Quality (prioritize resolution and graphical fidelity features).

