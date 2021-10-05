New Google Calendar shortcut lets you quickly create meeting notes in Docs

Following the big Android app update that brought a Material You redesign and new widgets, Google Calendar is adding a nifty shortcut on the web to create meeting notes.

Meeting notes are one of the most common use cases in Docs, and an effective way to make meetings a good use of time. However, creating, sharing, and finding them later involves several basic repetitive steps, and involves switching between Docs and Calendar. The meeting notes feature is a shortcut to create such documents with some quick clicks.

On calendar.google.com, opening event details will reveal a “Create/Take meeting notes” button. Tapping opens Google Docs with a template that already includes the date and meeting name (from the event). It includes a list of attendees and sections for “Notes,” as well as “Action items.”

This button will appear for a meeting’s creators or guests with permission to modify the event. The document will be automatically attached to the Calendar item and available for everyone if you created it while making or editing an event. Otherwise, using “Take meeting notes” after the fact will create a document just for you.

You can also add this same meeting notes template into any doc by typing “@” in the doc and using the drop-down menu.

The ability to quickly create meeting notes in Google Calendar is rolling out now and will fully launch in the coming weeks:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

It follows a similar shortcut for quickly creating a Google Chat conversation with meeting participants.

