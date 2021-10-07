Mobvoi confirms ‘TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra,’ rumored to deliver Wear OS, better heart monitoring

- Oct. 7th 2021 9:06 am PT

While Wear OS sits in limbo waiting on its big upgrade to launch on other hardware, some brands are still putting out new hardware. As an upgrade to its previously released TicWatch Pro 3, Mobvoi has just officially confirmed it will launch an “Ultra” version.

In a tweet today, Mobvoi officially confirmed that its next smartwatch will be the “TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS” and that the product will be released in six days on October 13. The post doesn’t confirm details about the new smartwatch, such as its price or features, but the company will be giving away prizes in the lead-up to launch.

Of course, quite a few recent leaks make this tweet a bit unsurprising. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra most recently showed up in the official Mobvoi app after having leaked in its code last month. That previous leak gave us one image of the device as well as hinting that it would support more advanced heart-monitoring features. These added features apparently include finding the “biological age of your heart” and other bits of data. It wasn’t explicitly confirmed, though, that the Ultra would support all of these features as it was referenced alongside two other TicWatch models that don’t run Wear OS.

Finally, the first leak of this watch in early September confirmed the platform it’ll be running on — Wear OS. It’s almost certain the product will launch with Wear OS 2, but as with other recent launches it will likely be eligible for a future update to Wear OS 3. That leak also mentions an upgrade to the Snapdragon 4100+, but it’s probably best to take that with a grain of salt given recent controversies.

Most likely, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra will be the global version of the TicWatch Pro X that just launched in China.

