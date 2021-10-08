Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro getting new ‘Motif’ wallpaper collection [Gallery]

As the launch event for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro grows nearer, Google continues to put finishing touches on the user experience. A new batch of “Motif” wallpapers, which feature floral and geometric illustrations that play to the strengths of Dynamic Color in Android 12, will be available on the Pixel 6.

The new Pixel 6 wallpaper collection, called “Motif,” splits itself into two smaller sets: “Floating” and “Pieces of G.” The Floating wallpapers feature various plants and other natural shapes suspended on soft fields of color, while the Pieces of G wallpapers use polygons derived from the iconic “Super G” logo to create abstract collages.

A “motif” is defined as “a distinctive feature or dominant idea in an artistic or literary composition,” which may refer to the floral and Super G elements which persist between each wallpaper, or the name might be more simply defined as “a decorative design or pattern.”

Google has commissioned two digital artists to contribute to this new collection: Helsinki-based Antti Kalevi, who created the Floating set of backdrops, and Amsterdam-based Letman, who created the Pieces of G collages. The descriptions of each wallpaper set are “Hints of form and color create playful places” and “Cutouts create a collage of color,” respectively.

Similar to a previous wallpaper leak, these illustrations use the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro color options (black, white, red, green, and yellow) as their dominant color schemes, presumably so that Material You’s Dynamic Color feature will be able to closely match the color of your device. This will make for a more cohesive and customizable user experience across the operating system. Our team was able to convince the built-in background picker to reveal these new images by spoofing the Pixel 6 Pro. The wallpapers are available in full resolution below:

