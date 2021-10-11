Fitbit Luxe update adds always-on display and SpO2; rolling out now

At the end of last month, the Charge 5 went on sale as Fitbit’s first tracker to feature an always-on display mode. Fitbit is now adding an AOD to the Luxe through a firmware update.

The Fitbit Luxe was announced in April as a more premium fitness tracker. It features a bangle/jewelry-like design and is the company’s first tracker to feature a color display. The AMOLED panel is touted as being 2x brighter than the Charge 4, while there’s also an ambient light sensor. Battery life is rated at five days, and it comes in at $50 more than the $99 Inspire 2.

Version 1.151.16 (from 1.146.4) is rolling out with an always-on display setting to “keep the clock visible at all times.” It also works with timers and when exercising, while limited amounts of color are supported depending on the clock face.

To enable (after updating), open the on-device Settings app and go to Display settings > Always-on display. Besides on/off, you can set “Off-hours” to have the AOD function on a schedule. This will conserve battery life, which has proven quite intensive for some users of the Charge 5. Fitbit pitches the AOD as letting you see the time no matter what angle the device is at while exercising.

Meanwhile, Google-owned Fitbit has increased the font size on the tall, narrow screen. The more exciting addition is blood oxygen saturation tracking while you sleep. Promised at launch, this data will appear in the SpO2 tile when swiping up from the clock face, or in the Health Metrics tile of the Android and iOS apps.

This release also includes perfunctory “bug fixes and improvements.” If the update is available for Fitbit Luxe, opening the app, tapping your profile in the top-left corner, and selecting your device will show a pink banner to start the process.

An always-on display brings the Fitbit Luxe even closer to the Charge 5, which is only $30 more but much larger. They share the same general design and magnetic charger, but the more fitness-focused tracker excels with built-in GPS, NFC payments, skin temperature sensor, and exemplary battery life.

More about Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: