Bandwidth: Can it run Crysis? Now, just about everything does

The “can it run Crysis” joke has been around for ages and was born out of the game’s advanced graphics — at least for the time. Now, it takes on a new meaning, as GeForce Now is picking up the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, opening up access to the game to basically any device.
Crysis on GeForce Now
Available at launch today, GeForce Now will be one of the only ways you can stream the Crysis Remastered Trilogy from the cloud. The updated game brings enhanced graphics and the same great gameplay available through Steam or the Epic Games Store. In total, 7 new games are joining GeForce Now this week, including the Crysis series.
- Crysis Remastered (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy (new game launch on Epic Games Store)
- Crysis 2 Remastered (new game launch on Epic Games Store)
- Crysis 3 Remastered (new game launch on Epic Games Store)
- The Riftbreaker (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Going Medieval (Epic Games Store)
- STEINS;GATE 0 (Steam)
Amazon Luna adds Alien Isolation
In other news this week, Amazon Luna added support for Alien Isolation, which is the latest addition to the Luna+ catalog.
