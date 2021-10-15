Bandwidth: Can it run Crysis? Now, just about everything does

The “can it run Crysis” joke has been around for ages and was born out of the game’s advanced graphics — at least for the time. Now, it takes on a new meaning, as GeForce Now is picking up the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, opening up access to the game to basically any device.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Crysis on GeForce Now

Available at launch today, GeForce Now will be one of the only ways you can stream the Crysis Remastered Trilogy from the cloud. The updated game brings enhanced graphics and the same great gameplay available through Steam or the Epic Games Store. In total, 7 new games are joining GeForce Now this week, including the Crysis series.

Amazon Luna adds Alien Isolation

In other news this week, Amazon Luna added support for Alien Isolation, which is the latest addition to the Luna+ catalog.

#NewonLuna+:

Understand what it means to feel afraid in Alien: Isolation. Navigate through an increasingly volatile ship as you find yourself confronted by an unpredictable, ruthless Alien. Play @AlienIsolation with Luna early access here: https://t.co/IU81kXHNDm pic.twitter.com/KCLaSx2Dn6 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) October 14, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: