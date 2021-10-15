Bandwidth: Can it run Crysis? Now, just about everything does

- Oct. 15th 2021 1:05 pm PT

0

The “can it run Crysis” joke has been around for ages and was born out of the game’s advanced graphics — at least for the time. Now, it takes on a new meaning, as GeForce Now is picking up the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, opening up access to the game to basically any device.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelogour weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Crysis on GeForce Now

Available at launch today, GeForce Now will be one of the only ways you can stream the Crysis Remastered Trilogy from the cloud. The updated game brings enhanced graphics and the same great gameplay available through Steam or the Epic Games Store. In total, 7 new games are joining GeForce Now this week, including the Crysis series.

Amazon Luna adds Alien Isolation

In other news this week, Amazon Luna added support for Alien Isolation, which is the latest addition to the Luna+ catalog.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now
Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna
Bandwidth

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones