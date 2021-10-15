Here’s how the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases work around the camera bar [Gallery]

Google stopped offering fabric cases with the Pixel 5a and next week’s Pixel is set to continue that unfortunate change. Following an earlier leak at the start of this month, we now have a very good look at the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro case design.

Evan Blass this afternoon shared high-resolution images of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro case after the earlier @evleaks leak revealed that Google was dropping fabric.

Given the side-to-side camera bar, the top strip is only connected to the bottom portion by thin plastic rails that don’t span the full width of the sides. It raises concerns about durability and whether repeated removal and installation will weaken overall integrity.

The Pixel 6 unit is chunkier since the smaller phone is more stout than the 6 Pro. Meanwhile, the exterior is translucent and results in a cool ’90s plastic gadget vibe. Google, in leaked marketing copy, said this “lets the phone shine through.” It’s also squishy and shock-absorbing, while the interior should be made of hard plastic like on the 5a.

That inside piece has a wide cutout for the volume rocker and power button. The case is comprised of over 30% post-recycled plastics.

In today’s leak, we see two sets of cases for each. There’s a dark gray for both phones, while there’s a matching green for the Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6 and white for the silver 6 Pro.

A few more colors should be available, while pricing could be slightly cheaper than the usual fabric if the Pixel 5a serves as an indicator ($29 vs $40).

More about Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: