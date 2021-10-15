Pixel ‘Sounds’ app gets Material You redesign & ‘Material’ ringtones, alarms [Download]

Google is rolling out an update to the “Sounds” app on Pixel phones that introduces a Material You redesign, as well as the new “Material Adventures” collection.

This redesign starts with the grid view getting replaced by a standard list that makes use of rounded corners. The “Sounds” experience that’s part of the system Settings app previously used a UI that dates back to the Pixel’s original wallpaper picker.

What’s “Currently set” is displayed at the top, and that’s followed by nine collections in total: My Sounds, Pixel Sounds, Material Adventures, Classical Harmonies, Minimal Melodies, Reality Bytes, Retro Riffs, Play It Loud, and Seasonal Celebrations.

Dynamic Color is leveraged to highlight your current selection, while viewing a collection shows the gradient graphic up top.

During the Android 12 Beta period, Pixel Sounds gained a new default notification ping, alarm sound, and ringtone. That’s now joined by “Material Adventures” across all three categories (14 each) and they are quite delightful:

Alarm sound

Balafon Sunrise

Blades of Grass

Blast Off

Butterfly Trails

Dustscape

Forest Beat

Funkyard

Horizon

Knick Knack

Piano in the Sky

Piano Taps

Step Out

Temple of Dreams

Zebra Stripes











Ringtone

Approach

Aqueous

Beats and Bops

Blue Harp

Departure

Dish Hop

Dragon Dreams

Flitter

Go Off King

Pivot

Shimmering

Snap Technique

Star Jump

Tinsel

Notification sound

Carbonate

Discovery

Epiphany

Everblue

Gradient

Iota

Moondrop

Mystique

Orbiter

Plonk

Scamper

Shuffle

Sunflower

Teapot

Version 3.0 of “Sounds” for Pixel devices is rolling out now via the Play Store

Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this article

