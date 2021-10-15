Pixel ‘Sounds’ app gets Material You redesign & ‘Material’ ringtones, alarms [Download]

Google is rolling out an update to the “Sounds” app on Pixel phones that introduces a Material You redesign, as well as the new “Material Adventures” collection.
This redesign starts with the grid view getting replaced by a standard list that makes use of rounded corners. The “Sounds” experience that’s part of the system Settings app previously used a UI that dates back to the Pixel’s original wallpaper picker.
What’s “Currently set” is displayed at the top, and that’s followed by nine collections in total: My Sounds, Pixel Sounds, Material Adventures, Classical Harmonies, Minimal Melodies, Reality Bytes, Retro Riffs, Play It Loud, and Seasonal Celebrations.
Dynamic Color is leveraged to highlight your current selection, while viewing a collection shows the gradient graphic up top.
During the Android 12 Beta period, Pixel Sounds gained a new default notification ping, alarm sound, and ringtone. That’s now joined by “Material Adventures” across all three categories (14 each) and they are quite delightful:
Alarm sound
Balafon Sunrise
Blades of Grass
Blast Off
Butterfly Trails
Dustscape
Forest Beat
Funkyard
Horizon
Knick Knack
Piano in the Sky
Piano Taps
Step Out
Temple of Dreams
Zebra Stripes
Ringtone
Approach
Aqueous
Beats and Bops
Blue Harp
Departure
Dish Hop
Dragon Dreams
Flitter
Go Off King
Pivot
Shimmering
Snap Technique
Star Jump
Tinsel
Notification sound
Carbonate
Discovery
Epiphany
Everblue
Gradient
Iota
Moondrop
Mystique
Orbiter
Plonk
Scamper
Shuffle
Sunflower
Teapot
Version 3.0 of “Sounds” for Pixel devices is rolling out now via the Play Store
Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this article
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.