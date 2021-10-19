Watch Google fully detail the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at the ‘Pixel Fall Event’ [Livestream]

Later today, Google will conclude 11 weeks of teasing and fully detail its highly anticipated 2021 flagship. You can watch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro event at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. UTC.

You can of course watch the Pixel 6 event on YouTube, but Google recommends viewing the “Pixel Fall Event” from the interactive pixelevent.withgoogle.com landing page. At the moment, it lets you “get a feel for the Material You experience” by having Dynamic Color theme app icons and new widgets. There are a handful to cycle through – complete with different background soundtracks – by holding down your finger or spacebar to “change moods.”

During this pre-recorded livestream, Google will show off the Pixel 6’s capabilities. The camera is first and foremost, while it remains to be seen what video capabilities will be highlighted.

Meanwhile, this is Google’s opportunity to showcase its Tensor SoC and the features made possible by it, like translated live captions and faster speech-to-text. It will be interesting to see how technical a deep-dive Google gives for its inaugural mobile chip, or whether those details will be saved for the Google Store or a blog post. The company will confirm other key specs, while US pricing is a big unknown.

The only other product announcements should be the 2nd-generation Pixel Stand, new 30W charging brick, and first-party cases. Google might tease future products at the event, but we do not expect those items to be available for purchase in the near term. Meanwhile, the livestream name rules out any Nest unveils, in a departure from past years when smart homes gadgets launched alongside phones.

Of course, a surprise at the Pixel Fall Event would be quite refreshing.

Stay tuned to 9to5Google for full coverage of the Pixel 6.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: