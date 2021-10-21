Deals: Google Nest Mini bundle hits $19, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G $280 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the Google Nest Mini at just $19. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $280 off and Samsung’s SmartTag+ for $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Mini sees deal down to $19

Walmart is now offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker bundled with a Merkury Innovations Smart LED Strip Light for $19. Normally you’d pay $49 for the Nest Mini alone, with the bundled light sweetening the pot even further. Today’s offer amounts to at least $30 in savings and delivers the best value we’ve seen to date.

An ideal offering for diving into the Google smart home ecosystem for the first time or expanding the reach of your existing Assistant setup, Nest Mini packs a compact, fabric-wrapped design. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for Assistant users. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save $280 on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone bundled with S Pen Folio Case for $1,600 in several styles. Saving you $280 off the price you’d normally pay for the package, today’s offer is marking the best value we’ve seen to date at $80 below our previous mention.

As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888, which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ delivers UWB precision finding

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ for $30. Down from $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and one of the first discounts on a single tracker. You can also score a 2-pack in two different colors at $60 right now, down from $80.

As Samsung’s take on the item tracking action provided by AirTags, the new Galaxy SmartTag+ arrives with similar precision finding and AR features thanks to the built-in UWB chip. There’s also Bluetooth for longer-range locating of everything from keys and backpacks to remotes lost in couch cushions and more. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

