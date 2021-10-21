[U: OxygenOS 11.0.11.1] OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 rolls out for OnePlus 8/8 Pro w/ October 2021 security patch, adds Files by Google

OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 based upon Android 11 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with the October 2021 security patch and also adds the Files by Google app.

[Update 10/21]: OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 is also rolling out for the OnePlus 8T with what is the exact same changelog – including the Files by Google app. This update comes in a few flavors with OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 for those in India, while North American and European owners should see OxygenOS 11.0.11.11.

While Android 12 has now officially arrived on Google Pixel phones, OnePlus shoveled a minor update to the former flagship duo and informed users via the usual Forum announcement post. OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 is about as minor as it gets in terms of updates, but there is a notable addition in the form of Files by Google. This doesn’t appear to remove the default OnePlus File Manager app that in many ways is better for deep file management, but it is notable nonetheless.

Given the random rate at which regular security patches are pushed to OnePlus devices, it’s also nice to see the very latest October 2021 security patch as part of the OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update here. This does mean that the OnePlus 8 series is the most up-to-date device lineup from the Chinese firm at the time of publishing.

System Added the Files by Google, find files faster with search and simple browsing Updated Android security patch to 2021.10 Improved system stability Fixed known issues



So while this isn’t Android 12 — which is expected at some point in the next few months — at least OnePlus has managed to push an update to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with a recent security patch. If you do own either handset, an OTA update should be available over the coming days. Alternatively, it might be worthwhile checking Oxygen Updater if you are happy to sideload the OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 OTA .zip file and manually flash.

