What do you want to know most about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro?

Months of leaks gave us plenty of time to learn about Google’s new flagship phones, and now that they’re official, many are eager to get their hands on these devices. If you’re still on the fence, what questions do you want answered about the Pixel 6?

Running through the basics, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are flagship phones by design, but they come at a surprisingly low cost. The Pixel 6 starts at $599 and brings with it a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 6.4-inch 1080p display, and all-day battery life. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro adds a 48MP 4x zoom camera and bumps the display up to 6.7-inches and 1440p for $899.

Under the hood, both devices are running on top of the Google Tensor chipset, which Google says should be right up there in performance with other flagships, but with optimizations that include better image processing and faster on-device AI.

We went hands-on with both phones earlier this week, walking away with a strong first impression of the physical designs and displays on both devices.

Our full reviews of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are in the works, but we’re curious to see what you want to know about these devices. Everyone has different priorities when buying a smartphone, and we’d love to hear what would make or break the Pixel 6 for you. Drop a comment below with your questions. We’ll answer whatever we can right now – as you may know, there are some limits for the time being – and follow up with more soon in our review and direct replies to your comments.

