Google Photos Locked Folder will be coming to iOS ‘early’ next year

Introduced earlier this year to Pixel phones, the “Locked Folder” feature in Google Photos adds an extra layer of security to your most sensitive captures. Soon, the Google Photos will add support for Locked Photos on iOS devices, too.

Rolling out “early next year,” Locked Folder on iOS will presumably work in a similar fashion to how it functions on Pixels through the Google Photos app. Individual photos can be added to the folder, which stores them solely on the device, preventing them from being backed up to the cloud. The shots are also put in a separate part of the app that’s hidden behind your device’s security, primarily the biometrics (Face ID or Touch ID on iPhone/iPad).

Unfortunately, Google is rather light on details for this feature on iOS. One of the bigger questions being how Google Photos will handle the storage of these images on the iPhone itself as, in theory, they would still need to appear with the native iOS Photos application.

Back in May, our Photos team introduced Locked Folder on Pixel – a passcode-protected space where you can save photos and videos separately, so they won’t show up as you scroll through Google Photos or any other apps on your device. We’re excited to share that this feature is coming to Google Photos on Android soon, and to iOS early next year.

Google also announced in September that all Android phones running 6.0 and higher would get access to this same feature, though that rollout has yet to begin.

