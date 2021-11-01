Google One users in 4 countries can get a free 2nd-gen Nest Hub by upgrading to 2TB annual plan

In the past, Google has offered free Assistant speakers to existing subscribers and prospective members of its subscription storage service. The latest Google One promo involves upgrading to a 2TB annual plan for a free Nest Hub (2nd-gen).

Those eligible are receiving emails encouraging the “Switch to an annual plan.” Google is targeting those currently paying monthly for Google One storage. It touts the existing discount and a free Nest Hub with Soli. The 2nd-generation Smart Display costs $99.99 and tracks your sleep. It also recognizes hand gestures and is of course useful for displaying Google Photos.

This offer specifically involves switching to the 2TB annual plan at $99.99 per year. You save 17% compared to paying $9.99 every month, thus making the Nest Hub free. Besides Drive and Photos storage, you get access to the Google One VPN for Android and iOS, 10% cash back on Google Store purchases, and expanded product support options.

It’s not clear whether this offer works on a $249.99/year 5TB plan, while 10, 20, and 30TB can only be purchased monthly. Meanwhile, the terms and conditions don’t specify whether you have to get this email to be eligible or whether all upgraders will automatically qualify.

This offer starts today and will be available until December 10. It’s live in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Germany. A code for the Nest Hub will be emailed one week after you upgrade in Google One with redemption through the Google Store. You can choose between the Chalk or Charcoal color with that code valid until December 24.

