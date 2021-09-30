Google One gets Material You with Dynamic Color, but more importantly a dark theme

The Material You rollout continues with Google One getting a redesign that leverages Dynamic Color. However, the bigger update is a dark theme that replaces the previous bright look.

Material You for Google One starts with the app adapting a more conventional bottom bar compared to the previous top tab approach. In terms of ordering, Home, Storage, Benefits, and Storage are unchanged.

However, the Settings page is no longer a part of primary navigation and has been moved to a new navigation drawer. That does provide quicker access to the Membership plans pricing list. There are no other significant functionality changes.

The taller bottom navigation element is adopted with pill-shaped indicators, while Dynamic Color is used throughout. This includes Google One’s background and various feature cards. The “Google” logo up top is either black or white, rather than being in four colors.

With Material You, Google One finally has a dark theme following its launch in 2018. The app previously only offered a light UI that stood in contrast to every other application. Since the client is needed to control the built-in VPN and Android device backups, it was quite annoying to have a non-conforming modern, first-party application. There is no manual toggle to control besides the system setting.

Version 1.117 of Google One is rolling out now via the Play Store.

More about Google One:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: