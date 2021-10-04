T-Mobile customers get an exclusive 500GB Google One plan for $5/month, account billing

T-Mobile and Google are working together on everything from smartphones to software, and today the two companies are announcing a bonus that will give T-Mobile customers access to an exclusive Google One tier that saves a few bucks.

Starting on October 12, T-Mobile customers will be able to sign up for a 500GB Google One plan, a tier that’s not available to the general public. The new tier will sit in between the 200GB and 2TB plans which cost $2.99 and $9.99, respectively. T-Mobile’s new exclusive plan will cost customers just $5/month. Customers can also redeem a 30-day free trial to Google One.

While having another pricing tier is certainly welcome, this $5/month offer doesn’t exactly seem like the best deal. The 200GB plan costs $2.99/month, where the 2TB Google One plan offers 4x the storage of this new T-Mobile exclusive for only twice the cost.

Notably, though, this new plan offers a full 10% cash back at the Google Store, a perk the 100GB and 200GB tiers lack. T-Mobile doesn’t mention if Google One’s VPN is also supported.

Perhaps the better addition here is that T-Mobile customers can add Google One to their account billing, meaning the charge for Google’s cloud storage will be added to the customer’s cellular service bill. This option is available for the $5 500GB plan and the $10 2TB plan through the T-Mobile app or with the help of customer service.

