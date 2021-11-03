[Update: Fixed] Google Nest outage taking some Cams, Secure/Guards, and Thermostats offline

Owners of various Google Nest products this evening are reporting sporadic outages with their smart home devices. While not all users are impacted, a wide range of devices are going offline.

Update: The issue was fixed at 8:17 p.m.

The Nest Secure system appears to be the most consistent device impacted by this evening’s outage. Multiple people across the US (coast-to-coast) are reporting that the Nest Guard went offline at around 6 p.m. PT with the cellular connectivity not having any impact.

Meanwhile, some Nest Cams are down. According to anecdotal reports, the new Nest Cam products introduced this year are down, but the older models might be fine.

There are more than a few reports of the Nest Thermostat not working. The apps says they are online, but actual control is not available.

Google “identified” the issue at around 7:23 p.m. and says it’s “currently working on a fix.” Affected services having a “partial outage” include: Setup & Pairing, Nest Apps, and Nest Thermostat.

