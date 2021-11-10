Poco M4 Pro 5G goes official w/ Dimensity 810, 50MP camera setup, more

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has launched yet another enticing affordable Android phone with the release of the M4 Pro 5G.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was released under six months ago, but it seems that the M4 Pro 5G is already superseding the previous generation. That means some upgrades and improvements in a familiar package that includes a slightly larger 6.6-inch 90Hz FHD+ LCD display. You’ll find a centrally placed punch-hole notch and fairly slimline bezels at each side here with Gorilla Glass 3 providing panel protection.

Inside, the Poco M4 Pro 5G utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and is backed by 4 or 6GB of RAM with 64 and 128GB storage configurations available — with microSD card support offered here too. All-day power should be guaranteed with a sizeable 5,000mAh internal battery that can be topped up at 33W speeds here too. Wired audio connections are offered with a 3.5mm headphone port while biometric security is provided by a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner.







At the rear, the Poco M4 Pro includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide. However, the rear camera bump looks like it includes a few extra lenses. These are merely cosmetic and hosts the LED flash and some decals for the “AI” smarts offered by the camera system. As for the selfie camera, it is rated at 16 megapixels.

The Poco M4 Pro will ship with Android 11 pre-installed with no word on if or when the Android 12 update will arrive. You’ll be able to pick it up in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow starting at €230 for the 4/64GB version while the upgraded 6/128 GB model will be priced €250.

