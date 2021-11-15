Alleged timeline for Samsung’s Android 12 update puts most upgrades in December and January

Samsung just announced its Android 12 update this morning, alongside a list of devices slated to get the update, but without any clear timeline for most devices. However, a leaked message seems to clear up Samsung’s Android 12 timeline.

Apparently, Samsung briefly posted an official timeline to its Samsung Members app in Korea today, but that notice has since been deleted. The list, though, was captured by FrontTron before it was pulled, giving us an idea of Samsung’s timeline for Android 12 updates.

If this notice turns out to be accurate, Samsung will roll out most of its Android 12 updates in December and January, only bringing the upgrade to its Galaxy S21 series in November. This list is looking at Korea primarily, but it’s likely the timeline also applies to devices in the US.

It’s important to note that since Samsung deleted this notice, it’s likely that these dates are subject to change. Despite that, it gives us a good idea of what the company has planned.

Alleged Samsung Android 12 timeline

Nov 2021: Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra Dec 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Flip 5G, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Flip 5G, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra Jan 2022: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy A52, A42, Quantum2

Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy A52, A42, Quantum2 Feb 2022: Galaxy Tab S7, S7+

Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ Apr 2022: Galaxy A51, A90, A Quantum, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Jump

Galaxy A51, A90, A Quantum, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Jump May 2022: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Active3, A7 (2020), Galaxy A32, A31, A12, Galaxy Buddy, Galaxy Wide5

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Active3, A7 (2020), Galaxy A32, A31, A12, Galaxy Buddy, Galaxy Wide5 June 2022: Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite July 2022: Galaxy A21s, Galaxy Xcover5, Galaxy M12

Interestingly, timelines in Brazil and the Middle East delay the Galaxy S21 series to January and December, respectively. Those lists also include more A series and M series devices.

