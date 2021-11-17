OnePlus 10 reportedly launches globally in March or April following period of exclusivity in China

Thanks to some early leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what the OnePlus 10 series will look like, and it seems like the launch is going to be mostly in line with years past. According to a reliable source, the OnePlus 10 will see a release date sometime in March or April, but it’ll release sooner in China.

Max Jambor claims that the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will be released in March or April on a global scale. That’s a timeline that lines up directly with the company’s launches in past years. The OnePlus 9, for example, was launched on March 23, 2021.

However, the pair of smartphones will apparently launch considerably earlier in China. Max says that the OnePlus 10 release date will be around January or February, essentially giving the region a one to two-month period of exclusivity on the new devices. While we’ve seen OnePlus devices land in China first, it’s never been with such a large gap.

This does, however, make some level of sense. Now that OnePlus has closer ties to Oppo, this release schedule better lines up with Oppo’s own patterns. Typically speaking, Oppo devices launch in China well before they do on an international scale.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: