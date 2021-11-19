Google Play Store is finally getting a redesign on the web, here’s a sneak peek [Gallery]

It’s always been nice that the Play Store has been accessible not just from smartphones and tablets, but also the web. The functional website offers up the ability to remotely install apps, manage payment methods, and more. However, it’s been out of date for ages. Finally, though, Google is giving the Play Store a design overhaul on the web.

Seemingly rolling out now in a very limited capacity, this new Google Play Store design for the web pulls heavily from the design of the mobile app. At first glance, it looks just like the Play Store app on Chromebooks, but if anything that’s a good call by Google, as it leads to coherency across clients.

The updated design retains app previews, the ability to remotely install apps, and support for movies and books alongside apps and games. Large headers and video previews for games are also clearly apparent, with the example listing of Minecraft switching to a darker page that has an auto-play trailer for the game.

There’s also a new “Apps” tab that shows top charts, popular apps, and app filters. Users can filter the apps shown by device type including phone, tablet, TV, Chromebook, watch, and car.

Thanks Martin!

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have easy access to this new redesign, as it seems to be rolling out on a server-side switch. It seems that some regional variations of the Play Store web client have success in enabling the new design, but it’s a lottery. Our tipster seems to have been able to get the client using the Korean Play Store, which can be accessed at play.google.com/store/apps?gl=kr. Our tiper was also gracious enough to provide several more screenshots showing the search interface, movie listings, and more.

















Our Damien Wilde was able to get the design running on his browser using a VPN. There, we can see some of the account management settings. Functionally, it seems the new Play Store design on the web is on par with its past iteration.





It’s unclear when Google plans to roll out this new design more widely, but we’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on it.

More on Google Play Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: