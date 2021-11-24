Best Black Friday 2021 Google Deals: Nest smart home gear, Android smartphones, more

Black Friday is now here at 9to5Google, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Android devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2021 Google deals and more.
Black Friday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Best Google/Android Black Friday deals
Over on the Google front, nearly all of the Nest speakers, smart displays, and cameras have gone on sale in honor of Black Friday. This most notably includes the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $50, which is marking an all-time low at 50% off. With a 7-inch display and all of the usual Assistant features, the latest Nest Hub also features Soli Sleep Sensing for monitoring overnight wellness. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G returns to Amazon low at $200 following rare $40 discount
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag/+ trackers fall to Amazon lows from $18 (Save 40%)
- Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone sees first discount at $100 off, more
- a 3 Smartwatch sees rare discount to low of $180 (Save $50), more
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G foldables are down to lows at $300 off
- Fitbit’s new Charge 5 with ECG monitoring falls to $130 (Save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE returns to Amazon low from $430 (Save up to $150)
- OnePlus 9 Pro sees $270 discount to new low of $799, OnePlus 9 at $600
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 returns to Amazon low starting at $449, more from $180
Apple Black Friday deals
With Black Friday now under a week away, all of the deals are now beginning to pour in on the Apple front. Right now, Amazon is now taking $60 off a selection of Apple Watch SE models headlined by the GPS 40mm Aluminum style at $219. Normally fetching $279, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $60 off. Hitting what we’re expecting to be the Black Friday sale price as we first spotted via Target’s ad, this going to be the best price of the holiday season.
- Apple Watch Series 7 styles fall to new all-time lows starting at $380
- Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air falls to Black Friday at $199 off
- Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $250 off at some of the best prices yet from $750
- Apple’s official MagSafe accessories on sale: iPhone 13 cases, Find My Wallet, more from $32
- Apple’s AirPods Max return to Amazon low ahead of Black Friday at $109 off
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to best price yet of $99 (Save $30), original model at $80
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Best Buy credit
Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:
- Satechi takes up to extra 30% off latest Apple gear for Black Friday
- Beats Studio Buds see Black Friday discount to new low of $100 (Save 33%), more
- LIFX HomeKit LED light bulbs now at least 30% off: Color, Mini, Clean, more from $25
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 fall to new Amazon low of $162 following rare discount, more
- Moment launches annual holiday sale with smartphone lenses, photography gear, more
- Nanoleaf Black Friday sale goes live from $15 on HomeKit sets, Thread lights, more
- Twelve South gets in on the Black Friday savings with up to 58% off Apple accessory sale
- Anker Thanksgiving week sale goes live with iPhone essentials, USB-C hubs, more from $12
- Verizon Black Friday sale delivers FREE iPhone 12 mini, BOGO Google Pixel 6, much more
- Philips Hue’s refreshed Bloom HomeKit Lamp sees first discount to $59, more from $12
- Microsoft Black Friday sale: $150 off Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 2 from $300, more
- Spigen iPhone 13 cases, AirTag covers, screen protectors, more live from $8 for Black Friday
- Black Friday 4K TV deals start now at up to $1,000 off: LG, Samsung, VIZIO, more from $270
- Black Friday discounts arrive on Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and displays from $15
- Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals are live: 4K Max $35, Cube $80, more from $18
- Amazon tablet all-time lows from $35 for Black Friday: Fire HD 10, kids, more up to 50% off
- Best Buy’s annual Black Friday sale now live with deals on Apple, smart TVs, much more
- Nomad’s 30%+ off sale discounts signature leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Brydge’s Black Friday sale now live with 20% off iPad keyboard cases, Mac docks, more
- Ring Black Friday sale goes live with first discount on Floodlight Cam Pro at $50 off, more
- Blink’s latest indoor and outdoor smart security cameras see Black Friday discounts from $20
- AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 13 series FREE with trade-in, much more
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- Black Friday simplehuman sale now live from $42! Smart soap dispensers, trash cans, more
- Greenworks Black Friday sale takes extra 35% off electric mowers, snow blowers, more
- Black Friday blenders from $15: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville, more up to $100 off [Update]
- De’Longhi espresso machines now up to $150 off at Amazon with deals from $234 shipped
- adidas Black Friday Sale drops up to 50% off sitewide: UltraBoost, apparel, more
- Disney’s early Black Friday deals start now! Toys, apparel, gifts under $15, much more from $7
- Nike’s Black Friday Sale debuts up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase
- Under Armour offers up to 25% off popular winter gear: Fleece tops, pants, outerwear, more
- Theragun’s popular smart massage guns and rollers now up to 33% off starting at $79
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Black Friday deal now live at $50 (All colorways, Reg. $80)
- Lululemon adds new markdowns ahead of Black Friday at up to 50% off + free shipping
- Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Creator, more from $6
- Carhartt’s Black Friday Deals begin with up to 50% off boots, sweatshirts, outerwear, more
- Ray-Ban’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 30% off your purchase + free shipping
Get ready for Black Friday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels
Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.