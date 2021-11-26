Bandwidth: GeForce Now gets gift cards, Amazon Luna Black Friday offers

Nvidia this week announced just a handful of new titles for GeForce Now, but more notably the arrival of gift cards for the cloud gaming service.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

GeForce Now gift cards, new games

As a part of its GFN Thursday post this week, Nvidia announced that GeForce Now would make digital gift cards available. The gift cards offer access to the GeForce Now Priority tier for two, six, or 12-month periods. Cards can be redeemed by both new and existing subscribers.

Further, Nvidia confirmed four new games available on GeForce Now as of this week.

Fate Seeker II (day-and-date release on Steam, Nov. 23)

The Hunter: Call of the Wild (day-and-date release on Epic Games Store, Nov. 25)

Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store)

Legion TD 2 (Steam)

Nvidia also revealed that Farming Simulator 22 has been delayed due to an issue. The game is available on Google Stadia as of this week.

Amazon discounts its Luna Controller

As a part of its Black Friday sales today, Amazon is offering a hefty discount on the Luna Controller, offering the internet-connected controller for $49.99. That’s down from its usual $70 price tag. The Luna Controller + Fire TV Stick 4K bundle is also discounted by $45 today.

