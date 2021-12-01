Android Auto will soon offer touchscreen quick replies for messages

As a part of its latest Android announcements, Google is announcing new features for Android Auto. Rolling out soon, Android Auto will add support for touchscreen-based quick replies for message notifications.

Since its launch, Android Auto has supported sending notifications from various messaging apps, but it’s only offered the option to reply to those messages using your voice. This is, of course, for safety reasons, as a keyboard could be especially distracting while on the road.

Now, though, Google is updating Android Auto with support for Smart Reply, a feature that will allow users to send replies quickly using the touchscreen in their vehicle. Google hasn’t confirmed exactly when this option will launch, but it’s something we’re certainly eager to see.

Coming soon, you’ll be able to use your voice to search for music faster in your media apps on Android Auto. Just tap the new search icon and say your favorite artist or song for easy listening.

Beyond that, Google is today also debuting Android Auto’s auto-launch option, which will enable more cars to launch the experience as soon as the phone is plugged in and ready to go, and also announcing the music button that was added in previous updates.

