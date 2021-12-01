Google Photos adds new holiday-themed Memories, enhanced customization, more

Google Photos is gaining more directly curated holiday-themed Memories collections to help you reminisce about previous celebrations.

The popular AI-generated stories that appear at the top of your Google Photos account can create a number of themed image flipbooks, but often these can be very random. The new holiday-themed Google Photos collections will appear chronologically and be more akin to the best of the month and trip highlights you may have already seen on your account.

To begin with, Google says that you’ll get holiday-themed Photos Memories for events like Hanukkah, Christmas, Eid, New Year’s Eve, Diwali, and many more. Holidays are not all that is being added, as celebratory events such as birthdays, weddings, and similar will also be grouped into Memories based upon image content.

This week we’re rolling out new Memories in Google Photos that help you look back on the moments you celebrate. These Memories appear in your photo grid and feature a curated selection of photos and videos from holidays like New Year’s Eve or Halloween, to important milestones like birthdays and graduations. And because everyone has their own special traditions, specific controls allow you to rename, personalize, correct or even remove these Memories from your photo grid.

Further, you’re able to rename and remove Memories in the grid as you see fit. This adds a tailored element that some may have felt was missing from the auto-generated photo flipbooks already available.

All of the new Memories collections will appear alongside the more random themed selections that appear from time to time in Google Photos.

