YouTube lists top trending videos, creators, ads, and more of 2021

There was no YouTube Rewind in 2020, and the Google company announced in October that the series was coming to an end entirely. That said, YouTube is still doing various “top” video lists for 2021.

YouTube has always offered an annual list of the top trending videos to accompany the broader compilation featuring the platform’s biggest personalities and trends. The former is easier to compile and follows one from the Google Play Store earlier this week for the best Android apps and games.

The US results, along with top creators, are below. Meanwhile, there’s a separate list for the top YouTube Shorts creators (again in the US).

Rounding out everything is YouTube’s (US) Top Music Videos and Ads of 2021, though some are no longer officially available.

