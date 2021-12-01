YouTube lists top trending videos, creators, ads, and more of 2021

- Dec. 1st 2021 12:01 am PT

There was no YouTube Rewind in 2020, and the Google company announced in October that the series was coming to an end entirely. That said, YouTube is still doing various “top” video lists for 2021.

YouTube has always offered an annual list of the top trending videos to accompany the broader compilation featuring the platform’s biggest personalities and trends. The former is easier to compile and follows one from the Google Play Store earlier this week for the best Android apps and games.

The US results, along with top creators, are below. Meanwhile, there’s a separate list for the top YouTube Shorts creators (again in the US).

US Trending Videos US Top Creators US Top Shorts Creators
1. MrBeast: I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive MrBeast (75.7M subscribers) Zhong (5.98M subscribers)
2. Dream: Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters Dhar Mann (13.6M) Desmond Dennis (3.93M)
3. Mark Rober: Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested) SSSniperWolf (30.2M) Dental Digest (6.11M)
4. NFL: The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show CoryxKenshin (11.7M) Greg Renko (3.45M)
5. CoryxKenshin: Friday Night Funkin’ KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER (Part 2) Dream (27.2M) Nick DiGiovanni (3.74M)
6. Dhar Mann: Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy With AUTISM, They Instantly Regret It TommyInnit (11.2M) The Bentist (2.25M)
7. America’s Got Talent: Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde’s Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional Mark Rober (20.4M) Milad Mirg (2.48M)
8. Biden Inaugural Committee: The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan. 20th, 2021 Kallmekris (4.24M) SeanDoesMagic (4M)
9. Forge Labs: I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft… Here’s What Happened Technoblade (9.4M) Dylan Lemay (2.62M)
10. Dude Perfect: Game Night Stereotypes The Royalty Family (15.4M) DankScole (1.79M)

Rounding out everything is YouTube’s (US) Top Music Videos and Ads of 2021, though some are no longer officially available.

US Top Ads US Top Music Videos
1. Amazon: Alexa’s Body 1. Pooh Shiesty: Pooh Shiesty – Back In Blood (feat. Lil Durk) [Official Music Video]
2. T-mobile: #TheGOATin5G 2. TheWeekndVEVO: The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (Official Music Video)
3. HBO Max: Justice League (Official Trailer) 3. LilNasXVEVO: Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (Official Video)
4. Netflix: The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Official Trailer) 4. PoloGVEVO: Polo G – RAPSTAR (Official Video)
5. Apple: Privacy on iPhone 5. DJKhaledVEVO: DJ Khaled – EVERY CHANCE I GET (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk
6. Peloton: Beyonce Classes 6. HSM: MO3 & OG Bobby Billions – Outside (Better Days) (Official Video)
7. Uber Eats: Wayne’s World & Cardi B’s Shameless Manipulation 7. Bruno Mars: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open [Official Video]
8. Toyota: The Pitch 8. Cardi B: Cardi B – Up [Official Music Video]
9. State Farm Insurance: Drake from State Farm 9. OliviaRodrigoVEVO: Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license (Official Video)
10. Nintendo: OLED Model (Announcement Trailer) 10. Rod Wave: Rod Wave – Street Runner (Official Video)

