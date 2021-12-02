Nest Doorbell’s holiday ringtones don’t require a subscription this year; work inside the house too

As has been the case for a few years running, Google is currently rolling out its holiday-themed ringtones to Nest Doorbells, this year with a special addition.

Rolling out now to both the new Nest Doorbell (battery) and the original Nest Hello — now Nest Doorbell (wired) — this year’s set of holiday ringtones includes themes for Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, Christmas, and a more generic Winter tone.

These tones can be applied through the Google Home app on the new doorbell, but on older models the change will need to be made through the Nest app. The altered ringtone will be heard through your doorbell outside of your home, so visitors can feel the season’s greetings with one press of the button.

For 2021, though, Google is now expanding Nest Doorbell ringtones beyond just the doorbell itself. This year, the ringtones will also be heard inside the home with the visitor’s announcement feature, meaning Google Assistant speakers and smart displays, such as the Nest Hub or Nest Audio, will play and display a themed announcement of who’s at the door.

Better yet, Google tells us that these holiday ringtones for Nest Doorbells are available to all owners this year, not just those with a Nest Aware subscription. The special ringtones will be available through January 4/5.





