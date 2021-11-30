Google Assistant directly promotes limited-time Nest Hub discount to some users

Coinciding with the big Black Friday Week sale over on the Google Store, it appears that some Android users are seeing the Google Assistant promote the recently discounted Nest Hub at $49.99.

This follows a similar offer made earlier in the year that saw the original Home Mini for just $9.99. However, unlike that previous offer, the Google Assistant appears to be promoting the recent Black Friday sale.

Get a Nest Hub for $49.99* $99.99 Add Google Assistant to your home with this limited-time offer on a smart speaker

Given that the current Black Friday sale ends at midnight 11/30, this “limited-time offer” likely coincides with the ongoing discount period. However, it’s understandable that this is an intrusive way to promote a sale or offer discounts on products such as the Nest Hub to those using the Google Assistant.

The Nest Hub, like the various Nest series hardware, is often offered at a discount from various retailers, but this is the biggest direct discount from Google since launch. Like the previous Home Mini offer, Google is presumably checking whether you already have Smart Displays/speakers associated with your account. It is easy to see why many do not appreciate the ad-like nature with this offer more than deliverable over email.

A number of users have reported seeing the prompt in a thread on Reddit, with the original poster stating that they had the offer appear on a Galaxy S21 Ultra running Android 12. It’s also worth noting that even without this Google Assitant pop-up panel, you can get the same discount on the Nest Hub directly at the Google Store.

The latest generation Nest Hub offers sleep tracking, some minor design improvements, but a familiar footprint to the original Home Hub.

