Google will soon start releasing security bulletins for Android TV OS

Security patches have proved a valuable tool for keeping Android devices secure, but Android TV OS devices are often an afterthought in this process. With a renewed interest in the platform with Google TV and the release of Android 12, Google will begin releasing security bulletins for Android TV OS.

Speaking to 9to5Google, a spokesperson for Google confirmed that the company will “soon” start publishing security bulletins for Android TV OS, much like it does for its Pixel smartphones. It’s not entirely clear if these security bulletins for Android TV OS will be posted on a monthly basis as they are for Android. The bulletin applies to the underlying Android TV OS, meaning it would be relevant for both Android TV and Google TV devices.

The bulletin first appeared yesterday, as pictured below, on the Pixel’s December bulletin in error (which has since been taken down). In that bulletin, Google referenced two security patches of moderate severity that have been fixed in the December patch. That update is now available for the Chromecast with Google TV, but has yet to be spotted on third-party Android TV OS devices. The fix has also been applied to AOSP for Android TV 12.

While it’s unclear if the public disclosure of security patches specifically for Android TV OS will change the frequency of updates, it almost certainly will be a motivator for some brands to speed up their update cycle. At the very least, it will give indication as to when Google’s own Chromecast dongle will be updated.

