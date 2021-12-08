Android 12 update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 seem to be riddled w/ issues for some users

Samsung is moving along quickly with its Android 12 update, with the company’s new foldables being updated now in some regions. However, some serious issues with some of those devices may lead Samsung to pause the Android 12 rollout for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

As it stands today, Samsung is rolling out the Android 12 update for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 primarily in South Korea. Some users in that region, however, are reporting that the update is bricking their device, rendering it inoperable. While this doesn’t seem especially widespread, it’s definitely concerning.

In at least one case, one user’s Fold 3 was left stuck in recovery mode while updating to Android 12 but gets stuck with an error message saying, “your phone couldn’t start normally.” Other users have reported issues, including sluggish performance, screen flickering, and more. SamMobile also captured reports of refresh rate problems and the Dual Messenger feature being broken.

If these issues continue or prove to be more widespread, it seems entirely likely that Samsung will pause the Android 12 rollout for Fold 3 and Flip 3. SamMobile claims the company has already decided to pause the rollout.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: