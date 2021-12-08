Google’s Year in Search 2021 recap is about healing [Video]

While YouTube Rewind has been retired, Google still has its Year in Search recap, and the 2021 edition is focused on the theme of healing.

This short video is compiled from Google Trends data and aims to capture worldwide sentiment as expressed via Search queries. We see questions asked by people in the iconic search field that’s followed by iconic cultural moments from 2021.

In a year that continued to test many, the world searched “how to heal” more than ever. Whether they’re taking care of mental health, honoring a loved one, or reuniting with family, people are finding ways to come back stronger than before.

At two minutes long, Google Search’s 2021 recap is set to “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo. The company created an interactive site where you can go month by month with nine different categories, while there’s also the trends.google.com collection to see data by country.

Similar to last year, Google also has an online magazine in partnership with Pop-Up Magazine.

