Healthcare providers in Google Search, Maps can now list which insurance they accept

Over the past year, Google listings have gained more attributes and details to better let potential customers learn about a place before visiting. Google Maps, as well as Search, is now letting healthcare providers identify which insurance they accept.

Healthcare provider Business Profiles are not too different from other listings in that they include the official website, photos, and reviews. Unique attributes cover appointment scheduling and listing available services.

In the US, healthcare providers can have a “Check insurance info” button underneath operating hours. This will open a page that notes various private and employer-funded insurance, as well as Medicare. For users, this is faster than having to dig around a hospital’s website.

When searching for a specific provider, people can check which insurance networks that they might accept. And if they’re searching for a new provider overall, on mobile, they’re now able to filter providers nearby who accept Medicare — a health plan predominantly for people over the age of 65.

Providers can now also mention “what languages are spoken at their office,” with Google offering Spanish, American Sign Language, and over a dozen others.

To boost adoption and get more information, Google is “conducting checks to ensure details of local doctors are up to date.” It’s also encouraging healthcare providers to claim and update their Business Profile, which involves a verification process.

Navigating the US healthcare system can be quite challenging, so it’s no wonder three in four people turn to the internet first in their search for health information.

