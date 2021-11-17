Xbox cloud gaming is now available on Xbox One, Series X/S consoles

After announcing the feature recently, Microsoft has today announced that Xbox consoles will be able to stream games from the cloud today.

Rolling out starting today and expanding over the coming weeks, Xbox console owners will be able to stream games from Xbox Game Pass from the cloud, no downloads needed. The added feature uses the same backend as Windows and Android devices use to stream Game Pass titles, which is based on the Xbox Series X hardware.

The added feature is pitched by Microsoft as a way for players to get their hands on new games more quickly by skipping the need to download the title, with the added benefit of saving storage space on the inherently limited consoles. Further, last-gen Xbox One consoles also get the benefit of being able to play newer games that are otherwise only functional on newer Series X/S consoles.

Today you can play Game Pass games from the cloud on your Xbox console. We’re excited that Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. We are launching in 25 regions with Brazil coming soon. This capability will initially roll out with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers and scale to all gamers in supported markets over the coming weeks. For Xbox One users, cloud gaming also allows you to play some next gen games on the Xbox One console you already own. This means select games that are currently only playable on Xbox Series X|S, like Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker, are now playable on your Xbox One with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and cloud gaming. We will also continue to support this capability and expand our cloud game library to include more next gen games like Microsoft Flight Simulator in early 2022.

