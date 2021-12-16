[U: Not the wrong build] Latest Google Pixel 6 update is causing network issues in Europe

Google’s Pixel 6 series saw a slightly delayed December patch that arrived earlier this week, but it seems the update is causing trouble for users in Europe as more and more user reports link the update to network issues.

Since the December patch rolled out earlier this week, Pixel 6 owners across Europe from countries including Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, and more have reported noticeable network signal loss on their devices, to the point where, in many cases, the devices cannot get cellular connectivity at all. This also has the frustrating, and possibly dangerous, side effect of breaking phone calls.

Reports of the problem have showed up on Reddit, Google’s support forums, and even on Google’s issue tracker.

The exact cause of the issue here is not entirely clear. The December patch is certainly the culprit for these network issues on Pixel 6 devices. Some users, especially on Reddit, speculate that Google may have rolled out the wrong update with the A1 update instead of A4. However, the problem appears to be occurring regardless of which build is installed. The A1 version is designed for global, unlocked devices, which are used on carriers that don’t require specific changes. The A4 update is designed only for those certain carriers.

Update 12/16: A Google spokesperson has confirmed to 9to5Google that the issue with connectivity problems is not related to the software build, as many speculated. The company says that the builds that have been rolled out are not wrong and that both updates have the same features and functionality and that there is “no benefit” to using one version over another in different regions.

Google further added that it is “actively investigating” this issue and will provide more information as it is available.

We’ve reached out to Google for more information on the issues, but the company wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Unfortunately, the best fix as it stands today would be to downgrade back to a previous patch. Keep in mind, though, that it’s a pretty involved process and requires the device to be factory reset.

