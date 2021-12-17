YouTube tests tweaked channel homepage UI on mobile w/ upload count and description

YouTube for mobile seems to go through a number of design phases but one area that is receiving some attention is the channel homepage UI.

Usually this area of YouTube is left untouched but we’ve seen a few tweaks over time to other areas so it’s probably about time channel homepages saw some UI alterations. This refresh sees a centrally-aligned header section that has moved over from the left.

Beneath the “Subscribe” button there is a new block that not only includes the channel subscriber count but also the channel’s video upload count. There is also room for a brief channel description that can be expanded and takes you to the “About” section which includes all information about the uploader.

The difference here is quite stark when compared to the widely visible YouTube channel homepage UI that many see on mobile. As you can see below, this shifts the most recent or main channel video downwards and pushes the “Uploads” playlist almost entirely out of view:





We’re seeing this updated homepage UI across a number of devices running the latest YouTube 16.49.37 build but it doesn’t appear to be widely available as yet. As such, this could simply be yet another A/B test but it sure looks more cohesive and consistent with the recent design changes that we’ve seen on the mobile apps.

Given that channel homepages are an area that many people will not spend a ton of time on YouTube, it’s likely that many won’t have even noticed this UI tweak. However, if you have seen this option on your devices, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: