Google Photos user Stephen Curry shares behind-the-scenes shots in new ad [Video]

Stephen Curry last week broke the all-time record for three-pointers made in NBA history, and to celebrate Google Photos is out with a new ad featuring pictures and videos from his personal library.

The fun 60 second ad starts with Curry using the Pixel 6 Pro (in a case) to browse his Google Photos library:

In honor of an all-time great shooter, we present his all-time greatest shots

It includes both shots on and off the court, and quite a few selfies from the road. We see him using various parts of the Android app, including search, face recognition, Memories carousel, “Enhance” editing tool, and built-in print store.

Stephen narrates key moments throughout, while the Google Photos ad has some fun Curry easter eggs. This includes the search capability not being able to find any “airballs,” a nod to his over 2,974 three-pointers, as well as a fun “can’t make them all” moment.

The ending tagline is “For making every shot count” and that’s followed by the Google Photos logo.

This comes as the Pixel is the “Official Fan Phone” of the NBA and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the “new face” of the Pixel 6.

