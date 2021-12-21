Deals: Google Pixel 6 pre-paid discount, Nest WiFi system $265, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a Google Pixel 6 pre-paid discount. That’s alongside this Google Nest WiFi system at $265 and an all-time low on the Beats Studio Buds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6 sees pre-paid $199 discount

Visible Wireless is currently offering a pre-paid Google Pixel 6 with Pixel Buds A-Series and a $100 gift card for $600. Bundling in an extra $199 in value on top of the handset, this matches the best value we’ve seen and marks an all-around rare discount in the first place.

Google Pixel 6 arrived last month and delivers the brand’s latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. Everything is powered by the first-ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and is backed by 128GB of storage. Around the back, you’re looking at a dual-sensor camera array to complete the package on the latest from Google. Dive into our hands-on review.

Upgrade to a Google Nest WiFi Router with two Points

Woot is currently offering the Google Nest Wifi Router and Two Points system for $265. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen, $4 under the Black Friday offer, and the lowest since August.

Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio Buds return to all-time lows in several styles

If you missed out on the Black Friday discount, several retailers are now giving you another chance to save on the Beats Studio Buds. You can drop the price to $100 in several styles. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set only once before at 33% off.

Having just launched earlier this summer as the some of latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water resistance. Dive into our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Beyerdynamic Pro X Series brings pro audio hardware to creators [Video]

Is Battlefield 2042 worth it? Review from a semi-casual player [Video]

XGIMI Aura review: Is an ultra-short throw projector the way to go? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: