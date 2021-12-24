Bandwidth: Far Cry 6 gets RTX support on GeForce Now

- Dec. 24th 2021 1:05 pm PT

One of the most attractive parts of Nvidia’s GeForce Now is that it supports the ray-tracing graphics that other cloud gaming platforms do not, and now Far Cry 6 is adding support for the feature.

GeForce Now turns RTX on for Far Cry 6

In its weekly blog post, Nvidia announced that GeForce Now was adding RTX support for a couple of new games, including Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6. Bright Memory: Infinite is also adding support.

Beyond that, six new games arrived on GeForce Now this week including Farming Simulator 22. Notably, though, the game’s DLC won’t be accessible through GeForce Now if it was purchased from the Farming Simulator website directly.

Amazon Luna adds Katana Zero

After being announced previously, Katana Zero has been added to Amazon Luna as a part of the Luna+ catalog.

