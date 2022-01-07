YouTube creator-backed service Nebula debuts an official Android TV app

Android TV is adding another popular service this week with the arrival of an official app for the service Nebula, which has been growing on content made by various YouTube creators.

While YouTube is a great place for creators to publish videos and grow an audience, the platform’s algorithm can make it difficult to dive into topics that won’t perform particularly well.

Many education-focused and other entertainment channels fill the service including Half as Interesting, Captain Midnight, PolyMatter, TechAltar, and MKBHD have embraced the platform for early access as well as for longer content.

Earlier this week, Nebula confirmed on Twitter that it had released its Android TV OS app, enabling users on both Android TV and Google TV devices to access the service easily, including the Chromecast with Google TV. The app is installed using the same listing as smartphones and tablets would use, which is available now on the Play Store.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: