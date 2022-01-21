Samsung opens reservations for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 today with extra $50 credit

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 are set to arrive next month, and Samsung is today opening up reservations to hold a spot for a pre-order of either device with an additional $50 credit to boot.

Starting at 10am ET today, Samsung.com will open up reservations for its next “Galaxy Smartphone” and “Galaxy Tablet” — otherwise known as the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8. These reservations effectively hold your place in line for a pre-order for either device, with the bonus perk of $50 in Samsung credit after you purchase the device. That credit can be used toward accessories or devices such as the Galaxy Watch 4.

In the past, Samsung’s early reservations have also offered additional perks, including higher trade-in bonuses and more. We’ll update this article if Samsung offers any extra benefits with this year’s reservations, but the only thing the company has announced so far is the extra $50 credit.

Reservations will remain open until the new devices, the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series, go up for pre-order if past patterns hold up. Current rumors point toward pre-orders opening up sometime after next month’s launch event.

You can head to Samsung.com to hand in your “reservation” for the Galaxy S22 and/or Galaxy Tab S8.

