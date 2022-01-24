Celebrity Q&A app Cameos on Google set to shut down

Designed as a way for celebrities and public figures to answer some of the most asked questions on Search, Cameos on Google is set to shut down in the coming weeks.

While the service is fairly unknown and seldom used, you may have seen a “Top questions answered” panel when searching for your favorite celebrity on Google. Effectively, Cameos allows verified notable people to answer commonly searched or asked questions in short video snippets. Confirmation of the Cameos shutdown has been shared by Search Engine Rountable‘s Barry Schwartz on Twitter — who has his own neat video Q&A panel you should check out — with the original email sent to users citing February 17, 2022, as the end of the service:

Cameos on Google going away pic.twitter.com/N9Fu5hshp0 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) January 21, 2022

The application itself has been downloaded over 50,000 times on the Play Store, but we’d wager that the actual pool of people able to use the service is barely in the thousands. You need to be invited to even use Cameos by Google, which makes it all the more exclusive. That said, some of the world’s biggest celebrities and sports stars from the likes of The Rock, Gordon Ramsey, James Franco, Kylian Mbappé, plus tons more, have answered questions.

Because of the random selection, it’s actually hard to truly assess just how big the service has been or how widely it has been used. So while the Cameos shutting down is sad news, it was never available to mere mortals, to begin with. In the future, you’ll have to head to YouTube or reach out on Twitter to ask random questions about your favorite celebrity or sports star.

