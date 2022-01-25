Google Registry opens registrations for .day top-level domain

- Jan. 25th 2022 10:30 am PT

Following .app, .page, and .new in recent years, Google Registry is now launching a .day top-level domain. An Early Access Program (EAP) opens today, while wider access kicks off in a week.

The .day TLD “brings attention to any day” or “cause you care about.” Google today provided a list of nonprofit organizations using .day to “raise awareness around specific issues or causes that help make the world a better place for everyone.”

Google also positions .day as a way to “amplify your brand or persona” or build a community.

Whether you’re a company building a brand or an influencer growing a fanbase, .day is a great way to register a memorable domain that promotes your message.

This week’s EAP from Google Registry allows you to immediately register a .day domain with an additional one-time fee. Normal pricing will be available next Tuesday:

This fee decreases according to a daily schedule through the end of January. On February 1 at 8:00 am Pacific time, .day domains will be publicly available at a base annual price through your registrar of choice

