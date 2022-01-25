Google Registry opens registrations for .day top-level domain

Following .app, .page, and .new in recent years, Google Registry is now launching a .day top-level domain. An Early Access Program (EAP) opens today, while wider access kicks off in a week.

The .day TLD “brings attention to any day” or “cause you care about.” Google today provided a list of nonprofit organizations using .day to “raise awareness around specific issues or causes that help make the world a better place for everyone.”

Wildlife.day by World Wildlife Fund

Accessibility.day by GAAD Foundation

Freedom.day by International Justice Mission

Tues.day by Giving Tuesday

Rednose.day by Comic Relief

SesameStreet.day by Sesame Street

Transvisibility.day by Human Rights Campaign

Veterans.day by Team Rubicon

Equalpay.day by National Women’s Law Center

MLK.day by NAACP

NativeNonprofit.day by Native Ways Federation

Google also positions .day as a way to “amplify your brand or persona” or build a community.

Whether you’re a company building a brand or an influencer growing a fanbase, .day is a great way to register a memorable domain that promotes your message.

Nutella.day by Ferrero

Felicia.day by Felicia Day

Magic.day by Justin Willman

Wedding.day by The Knot International

Valentines.day by FTD

Community.day by Niantic

Braille.day by National Federation of the Blind

Easter.day by YouVersion

Ramadan.day by Yaqeen Institute

Holi.day by Hindu American Foundation

HolocaustRembrance.day by World Jewish Congress

This week’s EAP from Google Registry allows you to immediately register a .day domain with an additional one-time fee. Normal pricing will be available next Tuesday:

This fee decreases according to a daily schedule through the end of January. On February 1 at 8:00 am Pacific time, .day domains will be publicly available at a base annual price through your registrar of choice

