Google Registry opens registrations for .day top-level domain

Following .app, .page, and .new in recent years, Google Registry is now launching a .day top-level domain. An Early Access Program (EAP) opens today, while wider access kicks off in a week.
The .day TLD “brings attention to any day” or “cause you care about.” Google today provided a list of nonprofit organizations using .day to “raise awareness around specific issues or causes that help make the world a better place for everyone.”
- Wildlife.day by World Wildlife Fund
- Accessibility.day by GAAD Foundation
- Freedom.day by International Justice Mission
- Tues.day by Giving Tuesday
- Rednose.day by Comic Relief
- SesameStreet.day by Sesame Street
- Transvisibility.day by Human Rights Campaign
- Veterans.day by Team Rubicon
- Equalpay.day by National Women’s Law Center
- MLK.day by NAACP
- NativeNonprofit.day by Native Ways Federation
Google also positions .day as a way to “amplify your brand or persona” or build a community.
Whether you’re a company building a brand or an influencer growing a fanbase, .day is a great way to register a memorable domain that promotes your message.
- Nutella.day by Ferrero
- Felicia.day by Felicia Day
- Magic.day by Justin Willman
- Wedding.day by The Knot International
- Valentines.day by FTD
- Community.day by Niantic
- Braille.day by National Federation of the Blind
- Easter.day by YouVersion
- Ramadan.day by Yaqeen Institute
- Holi.day by Hindu American Foundation
- HolocaustRembrance.day by World Jewish Congress
This week’s EAP from Google Registry allows you to immediately register a .day domain with an additional one-time fee. Normal pricing will be available next Tuesday:
This fee decreases according to a daily schedule through the end of January. On February 1 at 8:00 am Pacific time, .day domains will be publicly available at a base annual price through your registrar of choice
