Google Registry letting other sites create .new shortcuts

Last year, the G Suite line of productivity apps introduced very useful .new web shortcuts that immediately created a blank Doc, Sheet, Slide, and more. Google Registry is now letting other sites and companies register .new domains.

Short and memorable, Google today has shortcuts for seven G Suite services: docs.new, sheets.new, slides.new, keep.new, forms.new, cal.new, sites.new. There are some variants like meeting.new for Calendar, which rolled out last week. You can also create new content in different accounts by appending /1 or /2 to the URL.

This inspired Google Registry to release the .new domain extension as a way for people to perform online actions in one quick step. And now any company or organization can register its own .new domain to help people get things done faster, too.

Nine companies have already registered popular Google Registry .new shortcuts:

Playlist.new: Create a new playlist to add songs on Spotify.

Story.new: Write about what matters to you on Medium.

Canva.new: Create beautiful designs with your team.

Webex.new: For an easy, fast, and secure way to start your personal meeting room from any browser, try this shortcut from Cisco Webex.

Link.new: Instantly create trusted, powerful, recognizable links that maximize the impact of every digital initiative using Bitly.

Invoice.new: Create, customize and send customer invoices directly from the Stripe Dashboard.

Api.new: Prototype and launch your ideas for new Node.js API endpoints with this shortcut from RunKit.

Coda.new: Simplify your team’s work with a new doc that combines documents and spreadsheets into a single canvas.

Music.new: Create personalized song artwork for OVO Sound artist releases, pre-save upcoming music, and play the latest content with a single click.

Just like .app, .page, and .dev, this top-level domain (TLD) will be served over HTTPS connection. There is a tiering window for registration with more details at whats.new:

Through January 14, 2020, trademark owners can register their trademarked .new domains. Starting December 2, 2019, anyone can apply for a .new domain during the Limited Registration Period.

