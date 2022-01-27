[Update: Hotfix available] Nvidia working with Google and Plex to fix its Android TV 11 update on Shield TV

The Shield TV just got its Android TV 11 update last week, but in the time since many Shield TV owners have come out in frustration regarding various bugs surrounding the update. Now, Nvidia has confirmed it’s working with Google and Plex to patch these problems.

Update 1/27: Nvidia has made a hotfix for this update available. See below for more details.

One of the big issues that Shield TV owners have been complaining about since the release of Android TV 11 has been the storage changes that require apps to ask for permission to access files. As it turns out, this goes beyond just the new step, as Nvidia says that Shield TV’s Android 11 update actually has a bug that sees the “Allow only while using the app” button acts the same as the “Don’t allow” button when this new permission prompt appears.

While that bug has the potential to break a lot of apps, another issue affects Plex on Shield TV following the Android 11 update. Those looking to utilize the Shield’s ability to act as a Plex Media Server were left with broken libraries as another issue left external storage in a rough state.

An Nvidia spokesperson was able to confirm to 9to5Google that the company is currently working with Google to address problems with storage prompts, as well as with Plex to fix an issue with servers accessing external storage through the Shield TV.

The latest software upgrade introduced an issue where “Allow only while using the app” behaves the same as “Don’t allow.” As a result, many apps that depend on “Files and Media” permissions to browse and view file data – like PLEX Media Server, MX Player and VLC – are not working properly. We are working with Google to address this issue as quickly as possible. In the meantime, functionality for many of these apps can be restored by manually setting the “Files and Media” permission of the app to “Allow all the time” or “Allow,” depending on the app and permissions. In some cases, users have been able to uninstall, then reinstall the app to restore functionality. Additionally, for PLEX Media Server users, there is a known issue if you have migrated your library metadata to external storage. We are working on a solution with PLEX to get this resolved as soon as possible.

Update 1/27: Nvidia has since made two hotfix updates available to Shield TV owners to resolve issues with the Android 11 update. These fixes are not rolling out via traditional means, but rather require manual sign-up to be sent to your device.

The updates are detailed on Nvidia’s forums, with a changelog that includes fixes for properly detecting external storage, issues with Dolby audio, and an updated Plex Media Server app. To obtain this update, Shield owners need to manually sign up via a form.

