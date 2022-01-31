Jabra brings multipoint Bluetooth and Google Assistant to Elite 7 Pro and Active

The Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active earbuds has seemed to be the black sheep of Jabra’s line – the only pair of true wireless earbuds without multipoint pairing. Fortunately, Jabra is finally bringing the feature to these earbuds via an OTA update.

On the Jabra Elite 7s, multipoint pairing is a fantastic feature to have. Really, it’s welcome in any pair of earbuds and is a huge time saver for many, myself included. It allows you to pair to two devices at once and be able to easily transition to each of them without having to repair and disconnect your earbuds. At any given moment, you might want to switch from listening to your phone to hearing what’s coming from your laptop. Being able to connect to multiple devices makes this much faster and easier.

Multipoint pairing is finally rolling out to the Jabra Elite 7 and Elite 7 Active earbuds, giving users the ability to easily switch between audio sources. All you need to do is open up the Sound Plus app from Jabra and look for the ability to update the earbuds’ firmware. According to some on Reddit, this process takes around 15 minutes to complete.

In addition, the update adds Google Assistant functionality. Users can choose to have Google Assistant as their in-ear smart assistant to take calls, play music, and more. This is a welcome incorporation for these already high-tech earbuds. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds come in at $199 and the Elite 7 Active’s go for $179. If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, check out our review of the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds with Google Fast Pair.

More on Audio:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: