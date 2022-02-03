Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $253 off, Acer Chromebook Spin 713 $499, more

All of today’s best deals include Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $253 off. That’s alongside Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4 and Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Frame for $250. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Enjoy a 7.6-inch folding screen with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,547. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer is $53 under our previous mention, the best price since Black Friday, and amounts to $253 in savings.

Delivering Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the recent foldable arrives with a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside and a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Given we are talking about the highest-end smartphone in Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rocks a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save $200 on Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 713

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the latest 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $499. Down from the usual $699 price tag, today’s offer is the best in several months and takes $200 off.

Fittingly for Acer’s latest Chromebook, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 13.5-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form-factor. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model.

Save $150 on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Frame

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo 21.5-inch Smart Frame for $250. Typically fetching $400, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $150 off, plus the lowest since back in December.

If Amazon’s recent unveil of the new Echo Show 15 has you thinking of adding a smart display to the kitchen or family room, the Lenovo Smart Frame should fill the void for Assistant users. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p display, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

ecobee SmartThermostats see well-timed winter price cuts

Amazon is currently offering its SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Normally selling for $249, today’s offer amounts to a match of our previous mention from the end of 2021 at $50 off, and comes within $1 of the Black Friday mention.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the weather as of late and noticing freezing temperatures in the morning and spring-like conditions come the afternoon, ecobee’s SmartThermostat is a notable way to more intelligently warm your home. Arriving with Assistant support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review.

Prep for summer with JBL’s Charge 4 Waterproof Speaker

Amazon is now offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $115. Normally priced at $150, you’re not only saving 23% off, but also scoring the all-time low price that we’ve tracked for this product on Amazon. This speaker is packed with all the features you want to get ready for pool-side listening this summer.

Up to 20 hours of battery life thanks to its 7500mAH battery along with an IPX7 waterproof rating makes it less worrisome sitting near a body of water. For convenience sake, you can also wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns shuffling your favorite tunes with your friend. The dual passive radiators ensure a powerful sound, and its durable fabric makes it long lasting despite the environment it’s in. Available in a few different colors, this speaker is the perfect way to head into summer.

