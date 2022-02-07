Samsung pulls the Galaxy S21 Ultra from its store ahead of S Pen-wielding sequel

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was one of our favorite phones of 2021, but with its sequel around the corner, it’s a phone that’s going to start to fade away. Ahead of the Galaxy S22’s unveil, Samsung has just removed the Galaxy S21 Ultra from its website, seemingly signaling that the phone has been discontinued.

Samsung’s official US store has removed the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the listing, leaving behind options for only the Galaxy S21 and S21+, along with the newly launched Galaxy S21 FE. Normally, if the phone was simply out of stock, it would remain an option on the listing and just be marked out of stock. This is a pretty clear sign that Samsung is going to discontinue the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Notably, though, Samsung has had this happen before. Ahead of sales opening for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, the Z Fold 2 was briefly removed from the company’s website, though in a less subtle manner.

Looking through other regions on Samsung’s website, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is often in place, but sometimes out of stock, as is the case in Germany for one example.

References to the Galaxy S21 Ultra still exist on Samsung’s site, but you can’t actually buy the phone anymore

Of course, this comes just two days ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 series. That includes the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is set to merge the Galaxy Note series into the Galaxy S lineup, both in terms of its design and a built-in slot for the S Pen.

