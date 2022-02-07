Pixel 6’s February update fixes Bluetooth, camera, and keyboard

Google today updated the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro alongside all other phones. The February update fixes Pixel 6 issues related to Bluetooth audio and the camera.

Of the five problems identified, all but one apply to Google’s latest phones. On the Bluetooth front, there are general improvements “with certain media codecs” – presumably LDAC – as well as a fix for an “issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices.”

Meanwhile, Google has addressed how the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro might reboot when using the camera “in certain conditions.”

All Pixel phones this month get a fix for the keyboard displaying over input text in certain conditions. Lastly, there are “connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks” for just the Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 on C Spire and Cellcom.

The full update list is below with the following key:

*[1] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[3] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a (5G) & Pixel 5 (C Spire, Cellcom)

Camera

Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions *[1].

Bluetooth

Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices *[1].

General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs *[1].

Framework

Fix for issue causing keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions *[2].

Telephony

Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks *[3].

