Magic Eraser causing Google Photos crashes on some Pixel 6/6 Pro devices with latest app update

One of the core selling features of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro appears to have a problem courtesy of the latest Google Photos update. It seems that Magic Eraser is causing the Google Photos app to crash on Pixel 6 devices.

Magic Eraser lets you remove any unwanted objects, people, and blemishes from images, and although not perfect does a fairly solid job of cleaning up your photos using AI to clean things up. The feature has been touted heavily in launch and promo materials over the past few months, but it seems that problems have arisen.

You may remember that shortly after launch the Magic Eraser feature was accidentally removed from some Pixel 6 devices with Google Photos version 5.67.0.409192963. That was resolved with a swift app update, but it seems that reports of app crashes with the Magic Eraser feature on Pixel 6 devices have grown in the past 24 hours.

@madebygoogle Magic eraser is not working in my new pixel 6 pro. The app just keeps crashing. So annoying that we have to deal with so many bugs everyday. — reaper02522 (@reaper_IA07) February 3, 2022

Complaints over on Reddit and Twitter (h/t Android Police) indicate that when attempting to launch the Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos 5.76.0.425427310 on Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, the app simply crashes or closes.

It’s not immediately clear what the problem is, but cleaning the Google Photos app cache and resetting does not prevent app crashes for those affected. Luckily, the latest Photos update does not appear to be widely rolled out, but until a fix arrives, it might be worthwhile turning off auto-updates by heading to the Play Store listing > tap the three-dot upper-right menu > Disable auto-update.

More on Google Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: