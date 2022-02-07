Android 12 February security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

In a return to form, the Android 12 February security patch is simultaneously rolling out for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro today.

There are 16 issues resolved in the Android 12 February patch dated 2022-02-01 and 21 for 2022-02-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists four security fixes.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get their own build (003), while all other phones are on “002.” Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL were also updated to the February security patch this morning in what could be its last promised patch.

